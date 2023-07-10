New programme aims to make lab-grown meat safe from contamination

SINGAPORE – With the business of cultured or lab-grown meat set to take off here, a new initiative aims to make sure such alternative protein sources are safe for consumption.

The Bioengineering Tools for Next-Generation Cellular Agriculture (CellAg) programme plans to develop sensors for the early detection of microbial contamination during the production of cell-based foods, as well as to develop compounds that can prevent such contamination without antibiotics.

“If successful, these can increase the yield and quality of alternative foods, while reducing costs,” Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Monday, when the initiative was unveiled at the Create Symposium, themed Science Of Sustainable Cities.

CellAg – a collaboration between the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJ) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), among other research institutions – is funded by the National Research Foundation (NRF) through its international Campus for Research Excellence and Technological Enterprise (Create).

Mr Heng, who is also NRF chairman, said the programme is an example of Create’s focus on developments for sustainable cities in recent years.

“By the end of this century, urbanisation will see most of the world’s population living in cities. I hope that what is tested in Singapore may also be relevant to the world,” he said during the event, held at University Town on the National University of Singapore’s campus.

Professor Shlomo Sasson, the chief executive of the Singapore-HUJ Alliance for Research and Enterprise, which is spearheading CellAg, said the project aims to have a proof of concept at the end of an initial 3½-year phase. After that, it will be adapted to the needs of the cultured meat sector.

“This is going to become a very important industry for food security in Singapore, and this project actually is going to support it,” said Prof Sasson.

Investments in cultivated meat firms in the Asia-Pacific grew by 96 per cent, from $48 million in 2021 to $95 million in 2022, according to think-tank Good Food Institute APAC.

By 2025, local firm Esco Aster has said it will set up an 80,000 sq ft plant in Changi to produce at least 400 to 500 tonnes of cell-cultured meat a year.

The Straits Times reported in March that the company was producing small batches of cultivated chicken cells in an 80 sq m space in Ayer Rajah Crescent to help make chicken nuggets, fillets and satay skewers.

A report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Health Organisation earlier in 2023 identified antibiotic traces and pathogens in animal cells as potential hazards of cell-based meats, though it acknowledged these risks exist in conventionally produced foods as well.

At the symposium, Mr Heng also announced the Mens, Manus and Machina programme, which aims to make technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning more efficient, as well as to ensure that people learn how to use the new technologies as their adoption increases.