Water testing with lab-grown human cells among projects at NTU supported by $92m research fund boost

SINGAPORE - Scientists will soon be able to detect the presence of new chemical compounds in drinking water – using a novel testing method that involves lab-grown human cells.

This new tech could be added to national water agency PUB’s testing arsenal and act as an early warning system for potential hazards in treated water, which includes both drinking water and treated used water for industrial use.

Often, water contains a wide range of contaminants and chemical compounds, and testing each one requires significant time and resources, said Professor Shane Snyder, director of the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute (Newri).

Studying how these different compounds interact with human cells, such as lung and liver cells, can help scientists identify the ones that could be toxic to humans.

Aside from detecting new compounds, the testing method could potentially allow the agency to identify and narrow down selected chemical compounds in water for further testing, just by observing the effects of the water samples on lab-grown human cells, said PUB.

Its spokesman added that it already conducts some 500,000 water quality tests annually using more than 300 parameters.

This surpasses the 100 or so parameters specified by the World Health Organisation and regulated under the Environmental Public Health Act in Singapore.

The initiative is among a number of water research projects that will be supported by a fresh $92 million funding boost from organisations, such as the National Research Foundation, for Newri to continue its water and environmental research and innovation.

The additional tranche of funding will also create another $23 million in industry funding, bringing the total amount to $115 million in water research by 2026, said NTU.

The new testing standard could also replace animal testing – a gold standard in many countries such as the United States – and is more efficient, taking only 48 hours compared with a matter of weeks when it comes to animal testing, said Prof Snyder.

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced in 2019 the elimination of all animal testing by 2035.

PUB said it does not conduct animal testing for water safety.

In addition, animals such as mice and rats, which are frequently used in such tests, do not represent the human body very well, said Prof Snyder.

“It’s not as good as people think. There are all kinds of flaws... for example, the protein in their bodies are different (from humans),” he added.

The new funding will also support other research projects, such as developing key technology that can enable Singapore to reduce its energy usage and carbon footprint in water treatment and desalination, he added.