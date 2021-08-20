Heavy rain leads to flash floods and traffic snarls in parts of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Heavy rains caused major traffic jams on the roads on Friday morning and the authorities warned of flood risks.

At the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10, the situation was especially bad, with reports of water levels at nearly 1m or more.

In a Facebook post at about 8am, PUB water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent in some parts of Singapore due to the heavy rain.

Many areas were at risk of flash floods, it added, and asked that people avoid the following areas for the next hour.

- Siang Kuang Avenue (Unit 35)

- Upper Paya Lebar Road

- Lorong Gambir/Gambir Walk

- Puay Hee Avenue/Siak Kew Avenue

- Lorong 2 Toa Payoh (Blk 122)

- Langsat Road/Lorong 105 Changi

- Macpherson Road/Playfair Road

- Mount Vernon Road

- Playfair Road OD (Bartley Road East)

- Jalan Lokam/Upper Paya Lebar Road