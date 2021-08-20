PUB investigating if construction works caused flood at Pasir Ris-Tampines junction

SINGAPORE - The national water agency PUB is investigating if construction works were to blame for the flood at the Pasir Ris-Tampines junction on Friday morning (Aug 20).

In a statement on Facebook, it said its Quick Response Team was immediately deployed when flooding was reported at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 towards the Tampines Expressway entrance at about 8am.

"PUB is investigating the cause of the flood at the Pasir Ris-Tampines junction to ascertain if there are any construction works in the vicinity that had tampered with drains or obstructed the drainage flow of stormwater, as this is not a low-lying area or a flood hot spot," it said.

The flood subsided by around 9.40am.

Several of those affected by the flood told The Straits Times that they heard from the authorities that a drain was blocked.

It is believed that a roadside drain is of key interest in ongoing investigations.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean posted on Facebook that both PUB and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) are investigating the cause of the rapid rise in water levels and the flood.

He urged drivers to drive carefully if they are passing the area, as there may be ongoing works.

PUB said that in the event of a flood, motorists are advised not to drive into the flooded areas.

If flood water rises around the car and stalls it, motorists should leave their car and move to higher ground if they can do so safely.