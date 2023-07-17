Green Pulse Podcast: Climate change is a mental health issue

Yet there is hope. In this special episode of Green Pulse, The Straits Times’ US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh speaks with Dr Britt Wray, an expert on climate change and mental health at Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

Dr Wray describes how climate anxiety is a mental health issue but also looks at ways to cope. For instance, looking at positive examples of adapting to climate change and positive climate policies. And the benefits of building strong social bonds within communities to reduce the feelings of being isolated and alone. Collective understanding and action can be a powerful uniting force, she says.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Is there enough recognition of climate anxiety as part of the climate crisis?

3:12 Are we seeing the death of optimism or is there a determination to take action?

9:31 “Climate anxiety is hurting mental health everywhere.”

13:10 How is the media reporting on the climate crisis and has it fed growing feelings of anxiety?

18:21 What is your elevator pitch on climate anxiety and ways to help people cope?

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

