EnterpriseSG CEO Lee Chuan Teck will be executive chairman from April 1

SINGAPORE – Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) chief executive Lee Chuan Teck will be appointed executive chairman of the statutory board on April 1.

He will succeed Mr Peter Ong Boon Kwee, a long-time civil servant who has spent more than 30 years in the public sector, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Jan 24.

EnterpriseSG will also change its leadership model from the current structure of having a non-executive chairman and a CEO to one that will have an executive chairman and a managing director.

“The new structure will enhance EnterpriseSG’s strategic engagement with business counterparts, advancing Singapore’s economic interests and the interests of Singapore companies,” MTI added.

The managing director’s appointment will be announced at a later date.

Since assuming the role of CEO on May 1, 2023, Mr Lee has led EnterpriseSG in reviewing its priorities and developing strategies to uplift local enterprises, transform key industries and scale up promising local enterprises, MTI noted.

This includes initiatives to drive productivity, innovation, digitalisation, internationalisation and sustainability, in close partnership with trade associations and chambers.

Prior to this role, Mr Lee held various appointments at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ministry of Transport and MTI.

Mr Ong was appointed as the non-executive chairman of EnterpriseSG in 2018, following the merger of International Enterprise Singapore and Spring Singapore.

He led the management team to shape EnterpriseSG’s leadership and organisational identity, and contributed to programmes such as Scale-Up, EnterpriseSG’s flagship growth programme to boost high potential enterprises.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong thanked Mr Ong for his contributions.

He said: “His distinguished leadership and strategic foresight have been instrumental in guiding both EnterpriseSG and the broader Public Service towards success.

“I am confident that Chuan Teck will build on Peter’s commitment to excellence and innovation, and steer EnterpriseSG to new heights.”