An alliance to tackle business costs sought for 2024: Singapore Business Federation

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) wants to bring firms and policymakers together to put a damper on costs in 2024, with a new grouping it has named Alliance for Action (AfA) on Business Competitiveness.

New green taxes, rising utilities rates, a shrinking workforce, expensive raw materials and supply chain crunches will likely continue to hit firms from multiple fronts.

And while markets expect interest rates to soften, the days of near-free loans are unlikely to return, said the apex trade association on Jan 18.

At a dinner it hosted for journalists, SBF chief executive Kok Ping Soon delivered the report card for 2023 and outlined its plans for this year.

On one of the five main tasks he set out, he said: “We are proposing that the Government consider forming an AfA on business competitiveness.”

The Government may not own the switch on interest rates or energy costs, but there is no looking away from companies suffering from rising operating costs, he said.

The former GovTech executive, who also wants more enterprises to lead and own the onus of improving business conditions, hopes to make the discussions open.

“Rather than not addressing it, rather than doing it in closed dialogues, why don’t we grab the issue by the horns and put it out in the business public,” he said.

“Let’s unpack the issue, understand the drivers of this and look for opportunities where we can actually make a difference, not on a broad-based basis, but on a targeted sectoral basis.”

SBF also made the call in a joint proposal with consultancy firm KPMG for the 2024 Budget session, which Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will open on Feb 16.

Wage costs, often one of the top cost components of businesses here, along with rent, are expected to continue to surge as policies such as progressive wages for low-wage workers and tighter reins on foreign talent continue.

“These pro-worker policies are all right but if you look from a business point of view, they do increase business costs,” Mr Kok said.

The representative of 30,000 businesses plans to get views on the cumulative effect of these policies on sentiments and pass them on to the Government.