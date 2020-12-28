Elections Department to operate from new site in Novena Rise from Jan 4

SINGAPORE - The Elections Department (ELD) will relocate from its current Prinsep Street building to Novena Rise, and operate from the site of a former school from next Monday (Jan 4).

The move, first announced in January last year, will merge the ELD's corporate office and training centre, the latter of which is now located at Victoria Street.

Operations at Prinsep Street and Victoria Street will cease with the move.

The department, which falls under the Prime Minister's Office, previously said that the move to Novena Rise required minimal renovation works.

The site used to belong to Balestier Hill Secondary School but was taken over by the department after the school moved out following its merger with Beatty Secondary School in January 2017.

The ELD was set up in 1947 to train election officers, maintain and update registers of electors, and plan for the logistics of elections.

The department was previously located in Shenton Way at what is now known as the AXA Tower. Before that, it was situated at the site of the current National Gallery of Singapore in St Andrew's Road.

Plans for the buildings the ELD currently occupies have not been announced yet.