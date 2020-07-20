P1 registration: 14 popular schools to hold ballot in third phase

SINGAPORE - Children applying to 14 popular schools will have to go through balloting in the third of seven phases - Phase 2A2 - in the annual Primary 1 registration exercise.

They include Ai Tong School, which has 29 children vying for nine places; Gongshang Primary, which has 33 children registering for 25; and Temasek Primary, with 45 children trying for 13 slots.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on its website on Monday (July 20) that for one of the schools - Westwood Primary - which has 77 pupils applying for 71 vacancies, all children with Singapore citizenship had been admitted in this phase, and balloting will be conducted for permanent resident children residing within 1km of the school.

For the other 13 schools, balloting will be conducted for Singapore citizen children who live between 1km and 2km, or more than 2km, from the school.

The results will be out on Wednesday.

Phase 2A2 is for children whose siblings or parents are alumni, whose parents are staff of the school, or who are currently in an MOE kindergarten located in the primary school.

In recent years, some schools have faced a squeeze because of a rule introduced in 2014 that requires all primary schools to set aside 40 places for children in the later stages: Phases 2B and 2C.

Phase 2B is the fourth phase in the exercise. It is for children whose parents are school volunteers, active community leaders or have ties to church or clan associations directly connected with the schools.

Registration for Phase 2B starts on Thursday.

Related Story P1 registration: 19 schools fill more than half of available spots after sibling registration in Phase 1

Related Story Primary 1 registration: 4 schools to hold ballot for parents in alumni association or school advisory committee

Related Story Primary 1 registration for 2021 goes fully online; new cap on intake of PR children

Phase 2C is considered the most competitive, as it sees the most number of schools needing a ballot, compared with earlier stages of the exercise. It is for children with no ties to the schools.

Registration for Phase 2C starts on Aug 3.

The MOE will also be introducing a cap on the intake of PR children in primary schools from this year's exercise.

The cap will be about 25 per cent to 30 per cent of a school's planned Primary 1 intake, and will be applied only in Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary in 10 schools.

Registration has been moved completely online in the light of safe-distancing rules. The registration exercise runs from July 1 to Oct 30 in seven phases.