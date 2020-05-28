Primary 1 registration goes entirely online in view of Covid-19 situation

Registration for children starting Primary 1 next year will have to be done online in view of the Covid-19 situation, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

The exercise runs from July 1 to Oct 30 in seven phases.

The move online will affect Phases 2A1, 2A2 and 2B, while the other stages - Phases 1, 2C and 2C Supplementary - are already conducted online and so will largely remain the same.

Instead of in-person registration for Phases 2A1, 2A2 and 2B, parents will have to complete an online application form to register their child, using their SingPass.

These stages are for children whose parents are alumni or have volunteered in schools or have clan or church affiliations, among other links.

Parents should set up their SingPass two-step verification early and ensure that their SingPass account is valid before registration starts.

Anyone requiring assistance during registration can contact the school of their choice via e-mail or telephone on the days of registration between 9am and 4.30pm.

For Phase 1 - for children whose siblings are current pupils of the school - parents must submit the application form and relevant documents to the school via e-mail.

Parents registering children under Phase 2C and Phase 2C Supplementary should use the existing Primary One Internet System.

The MOE reminded parents that the address used for registration should be their official residential address as reflected on their NRICs.

Anyone wanting to use the address of another caregiver, such as a grandparent, should declare the alternative childcare arrangement by completing an online form, instead of submitting it in person.

10 Primary schools affected by the cap on the intake of permanent resident children in primary schools from this year's exercise. They are: • Bukit Timah • Bukit View • Changkat • Greendale • Marymount Convent • North Spring • Opera Estate • Pioneer • Tanjong Katong • Xingnan

MORE CONDUCIVE ENVIRONMENT This is to prevent any concentration of permanent resident (PR) children in our primary schools, provide a more conducive environment to encourage interaction between Singapore citizen and PR children, and facilitate the integration of PR children into Singapore. MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, on introducing a cap on the intake of PR children.

The MOE also said yesterday that it will introduce a cap on the intake of permanent resident (PR) children in primary schools from this year's exercise.

The cap will be about 25 per cent to 30 per cent of a school's planned Primary 1 intake. It will be applied only in Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary.

"This is to prevent any concentration of PR children in our primary schools, provide a more conducive environment to encourage interaction between Singapore citizen and PR children, and facilitate the integration of PR children into Singapore," said the MOE.

It added that the vast majority of primary schools and PR children will not be affected by this change as past patterns of PR admissions are "well below the cap of 25 per cent to 30 per cent".

The cap will take effect in these 10 primary schools: Bukit Timah, Bukit View, Changkat, Greendale, Marymount Convent, North Spring, Opera Estate, Pioneer, Tanjong Katong and Xingnan.

The MOE said these schools were identified as their recent patterns of PR admissions have been close to 25 per cent to 30 per cent of their planned Primary 1 enrolment in the past one to three years.

It will publish yearly the list of schools that will have to reflect a cap on their intake of PR children.

"This is to enable parents of PR children to make an informed choice and consider registering their child in other nearby schools if they wish to," the ministry said.