2018 A-level results: 93.3% get at least 3 passes in best showing since 2006

SINGAPORE - Students who sat the GCE A-level examination in 2018 achieved the best passing rate since the curriculum was revised in 2006.

Last year, 13,042 students took the exams as school candidates, with 12,170 students or 93.3 per cent of candidates achieving at least three H2 passes, as well as a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Friday (Feb 22).

The passing rate was a 0.3 percentage point improvement on the 93 per cent rate achieved by the 2017 cohort.

It is the best passing rate achieved since 2006. Previously, the highest pass rate of 93.1 per cent was set by the 2015 cohort.