Education Minister Chan Chun Sing lists three wishes for SIT as it moves to its new campus in 2024

SINGAPORE - The move to Punggol Digital District gives the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) the opportunity to be part of its larger community and be integrated with industry, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday.

“We spend a few years designing and shaping a building. Then the building will spend the next few decades shaping us,” he said, quoting a speech made by former British prime minister Winston Churchill in 1943.

Mr Chan, who was speaking at SIT’s topping-out ceremony at its Punggol site, said his first wish was for SIT to remain agile and integrated with its community and industry.

“I’m very happy to see that it has adhered to some of the basic philosophies of how we want this building to be integrated with the rest of the community, with industry, and also allow the cross-pollination of ideas across different disciplines and different sectors,” he said.

“This (campus) is situated in the heart of Punggol. This will become a central part of the Punggol Digital District,” he said.

The SIT campus is about two-thirds completed and is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024.

He noted that SIT has also designed its spaces to be reconfigurable and agile. “Today, we cannot anticipate the needs in the next decade or next few decades.”

His second wish was that SIT does not forgo its existing linkages with the polytechnics as it moves into its own campus.

“This is what makes SIT stand out as a university – that it is fully connected to all polytechnics and other institutions beyond SIT,” he said.

Mr Chan said his third hope was that SIT will extend its offerings to more postgraduate students than undergraduates, and be a “catalyst” for adult learning.

While there are about 40,000 undergraduates in each cohort, Singapore needs to retrain some 400,000 to 500,000 adult learners to be current to market needs, he said. “I hope that SIT steps up as an adult continuing education institution and will always be able to take a lion’s share.”

He added: “If we can do that, SIT will not just be an institute of higher learning, but it would be an institute of continuous learning – reaching out to the people in the community, to industry, to the polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education, and this becomes a focal point in our adult learning.”