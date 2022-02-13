askST: Is the Singapore Institute of Technology a good pick, despite it being relatively new?

In this askST series on university education, The Straits Times addresses a question on how the Singapore Institute of Technology compares with other local universities.

Q: My son studied in a polytechnic and has secured a place in the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT). But I worry that the university is not as well known as the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University. What are the job prospects like for SIT graduates, especially since Covid-19 hit? Can I also know more about the new campus being built in Punggol, as we live in Hougang.

A: First, let me say a little about SIT and its place in Singapore's higher education landscape.

SIT was set up in 2009 to provide a new applied learning pathway for students who want to pursue a university education. It has since gone from strength to strength and is now Singapore's third-largest autonomous university by intake. Last year, it received 13,000 applications for about 3,000 places, which attests to its popularity.

It admits students who are passionate about their chosen field and can thrive in an applied learning environment. To do this, it uses an aptitude-based admissions process which looks at applicants holistically - beyond academic qualifications and grades - and conducts interviews with all shortlisted applicants.

It is also notable that more than 80 per cent of the students admitted are reading their first choice of degree.

Because of the applied learning orientation, the university offers a suite of specialised degree programmes designed to target growth sectors of the economy. It also partners reputable overseas universities in the United States, Europe and New Zealand, all of which are well known in their niche areas, to offer joint degrees or their niche degrees.

SIT is also a pioneer in applied learning, where the emphasis is on experiential and authentic learning based on real-world problems, to enable students to master deep disciplinary knowledge and skills.

A unique feature of SIT's offerings is the Integrated Work Study Programme (IWSP), which sees students attached to a company for between eight and 12 months.

Besides getting a taste of working full time, students are assigned to meaningful projects, learn from experienced colleagues and bring lessons back to the classroom. Work challenges that arise during their IWSP can evolve into final-year projects done in their graduating trimesters.

Another fact to note - more than 40 per cent of SIT students received advance job offers from their IWSP companies. In terms of job outcomes for the university students, the latest job survey of SIT graduates showed healthy employment rates and competitive median salaries. Those surveyed graduated between October 2019 and September 2020, so some of them were entering a job market affected by the pandemic.

Overall, 95 per cent of them found jobs as at March 1 last year. This is higher than the 90.7 per cent overall employment figure in the previous year.