Dyson to build new battery plant in S’pore as it ramps up software, AI development

SINGAPORE – Consumer electronics giant Dyson will open a factory in Tuas to manufacture next-generation batteries for the company’s new products, describing the move as “the most significant investment in advanced manufacturing in the firm’s history”.

The new facility, which will span 247,000 sq ft, or the equivalent of 53 basketball courts, will be completed this year and is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

It is part of a broader move to ramp up software, artificial intelligence (AI) and product development globally that will see Dyson double its manufacturing footprint worldwide.

The Singapore-headquartered company will also invest in new sites in Britain and the Philippines that focus on research and development (R&D), among other capabilities.

The latest developments are part of an ongoing £2.75 billion (S$4.6 billion) five-year investment plan, said Dyson on Wednesday.

Founder James Dyson said: “Software, connectivity, AI and proprietary new technology batteries will power the next generation of Dyson technology.

“Just like our long-term investments in pioneering digital electric motor technology, Dyson’s next-generation batteries will drive a major revolution in the performance and sustainability of Dyson’s machines.”

While the company did not disclose the investment value of Singapore’s new battery plant, a spokesman said: “This investment is part of our ongoing $1.5 billion commitment to our future in Singapore.”

The high-tech plant will produce proprietary batteries that will be smaller, lighter, more sustainable and more energy-dense than the ones available today, said the spokesman. Dyson started developing in-house batteries more than a decade ago.

“Our advanced manufacturing expansion in Singapore will enable Dyson to bring entirely new battery technology to market,” said Dyson chief executive Roland Krueger, who also gave a nod to Singapore’s highly skilled workforce of engineers and scientists, along with a supportive government.

Dyson currently operates an advanced manufacturing facility in western Singapore that produces its motors. Plans for the existing Singapore advanced manufacturing facility remain unchanged, the spokesman said.