Driver taken to hospital after van crashes into covered walkway at Redhill MRT Station

SINGAPORE - Security officer Teng Hau Hin was going home after his shift when he noticed a van turning the corner of Jalan Tiong to Tiong Bahru Road at high speed.

Thinking something might be amiss, he immediately got out of the way as the silver Toyota crashed into the covered walkway, right in front of him, at Redhill MRT Station on Monday afternoon.

The 53-year-old said he could have died if he was not alert.

According to Mr Teng, there was smoke rising from the van after the crash, and a passer-by shut down the vehicle’s engine.

The driver, who looked to be in his 60s, was slumped over the steering wheel, he said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident near 920 Tiong Bahru Road at about 3.20pm on Monday.

Its officers used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a person trapped in the driver’s seat of the van. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Mr Teng said that paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the driver for more than 20 minutes.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 4.40pm, the van was still on the pavement, its windscreen shattered and left tail light damaged.

The signal head of a traffic light near the van was dangling from the pole and two workers standing on a truck-mounted lift were removing the signal head.

Parts of the barrier, roof and a beam of the sheltered walkway were also damaged.