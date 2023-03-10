Three people taken to hospital after accident in Serangoon Road; driver assisting in police probe

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after a traffic accident at the junction of Serangoon Road and Lavender Street on Friday afternoon.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show a stationary silver Toyota sedan on the pavement in front of the Spacepod @ Hive hostel, with a fallen lamp post lying across at least three lanes of Lavender Street, heading towards the Singapore Indian Association.

In one video, several men in construction gear are trying to lift the front of the silver sedan, with two construction vehicles parked near the scene of the accident.

A stationary black car could be seen near the fallen lamp post, with at least one ambulance at the accident scene diagonally across from Kallang Polyclinic. Workers were also seen working on the roadside electrical junction box near the silver sedan and the fallen lamp post.

The police said they were alerted at around 2.20pm to an accident involving four cars and two pedestrians at the junction. The Singapore Civil Defence Force separately said it took three people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The three were a 52-year-old female passenger and two male pedestrians, aged 35 and 40, according to the police. They were conscious when taken to the hospital.

An 84-year-old driver is assisting in investigations, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

