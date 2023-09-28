Driver allegedly pushed over divider and into drain after dispute on PIE; Police investigating

SINGAPORE – A CityCab driver allegedly pushed another driver over a road divider into a drain after a dispute on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday.

In a 20-second video posted on citizen journalism site Stomp, a yellow CityCab taxi can be seen moving with the driver’s door open, as a man appears to try and impede its driver.

The taxi then stops and the two men involved in the skirmish confront each other, before one pushes the other, causing him to fall over the divider.

The victim, private hire driver Allan Wong, told The Straits Times that he had been driving on the PIE at about 5am when the driver of a CityCab taxi that was in front of his car jammed on his brakes. This led to a collision as he could not stop in time.

Mr Wong, 59, said he stepped out of his vehicle and spoke to the cabby about exchanging particulars for insurance claims. But when he asked to check if the passenger in the taxi was injured, the cab driver attempted to drive away.

After a brief altercation, the taxi driver allegedly pushed Mr Wong, causing him to fall over the divider, he added.

“He pushed me so hard that I fell over the divider and into a two-metre drain,” said Mr Wong, adding that he suffered bruises on his arms, back and leg. “There was no need to use force.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance at about 5.20am along the PIE towards Changi before Stevens Road exit on Monday, and that a person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.