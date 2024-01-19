SINGAPORE - Dragon lanterns set Chinatown aglow as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong launched the annual Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations at the official street light-up and opening ceremony held at Kreta Ayer Square on Jan 19.

With PM Lee were the MPs for Jalan Besar GRC – Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, Mr Heng Chee How, Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua and Dr Wan Rizal. They were joined by more than 250 residents.

The festive lights will come on nightly until March 9 in New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street.

This is the seventh time that PM Lee, who was born in the Year of the Dragon, has graced the event, which started exactly 20 years ago.

Speaking in Mandarin, PM Lee, who was accompanied by Mrs Lee, said his hair has turned white over the years, but the ceremony remains one of the annual highlights of CNY celebrations here.

“I hope the new year will bring new hope and achievements,” he said. “This year, despite the rain, I feel that the atmosphere is especially good. I believe this is because the Year of the Dragon is coming next year.”

PM Lee also went on stage at the close of the ceremony to sing a CNY song with the MPs and performers, and posed for pictures with some working staff.

The celebration will feature activities like a festive fair, weekend stage shows, a countdown party and a lion dance competition.

“We are delighted to welcome the Year of the Dragon with our series of festivities that unite diverse cultures and ages in Singapore and beyond,” said Mrs Teo.

“With the fitting theme, I wish everyone would fearlessly embrace the unfolding opportunities ahead.”

She added that CNY is also a time when Chinese are reminded to preserve and pass on their traditions to future generations. Illustrating this, a team of 13 students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design has helped to design the displays for the 13th consecutive year.

Upcoming highlights include the annual countdown party, which will be held at Kreta Ayer Square on CNY Eve on Feb 9 at 10pm.

There will also be firecrackers featuring a diverse assortment of comets, mines and fountains at the countdown party.

There are festive fairs at People’s Park Complex and Chinatown, along Sago Street, Smith Street, Temple Street, Trengganu Street and Pagoda Street, that will run from 10am to 10pm daily till Feb 9.

Weekend stage shows will also be held from 6pm to 9pm on Jan 27 and 28, and Feb 3 and 4, at Kreta Ayer Square.

2024’s celebration also sees the return of a lion dance competition on Jan 27 and 28 at Kreta Ayer People’s Theatre. The competition draws top lion dance troupes from across Singapore and the Asia-Pacific who compete for the title of King of the Lions.

The Chinatown Festival Committee will also be organising the Adopt a Lantern initiative, a tradition upheld since 2014. All street lanterns used during the celebrations will be available to members of the public as keepsakes.

Individuals keen on adopting a lantern can register on Chinatown Festivals’ Instagram and Facebook from Feb 22 to March 1.