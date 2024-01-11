A 140m-long dragon, firecrackers and a digital avatar will greet visitors at River Hongbao 2024

SINGAPORE – A 140m-long dragon lantern set suspended across two Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay will ring in the Year of the Dragon at the River Hongbao, one of Singapore’s largest and longest-running Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations.

A God of Fortune figurine, a crowd favourite, will also feature at the Supertree Grove.

River Hongbao 2024, held at Gardens by the Bay for the fourth consecutive year, will run from Feb 8 to 17. It will start at 6.30pm for the first two days, and begin at 2.30pm for the rest of the event period. Admission is free.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the annual event, which has been held since 1987, will have a dazzling display of 30 firecrackers, totalling 18m in length. They will be lit on the first three nights.

Barricades and other safety measures will be in place for visitors, who will be about 15m from the firecrackers.

River Hongbao is organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI), SPH Media Trust’s Chinese Media Group, Singapore Tourism Board and People’s Association.

Mr Thomas Chua, chairman of the River Hongbao organising committee and president of SFCCA, said at a media conference on Jan 11 that the organisers are constantly looking for new highlights to draw crowds, even as the event continues to promote Chinese tradition and culture.

“We welcome not just the Chinese but other races to join in to promote racial harmony and national unity,” he said, at SFCCA’s Toa Payoh building.

To move with the times, the organisers have enhanced the event’s digital content, including creating a virtual River Hongbao and interactive metaverse. They will be on the River Hongbao website at riverhongbao.sg. Xiao He, a character designed by artificial intelligence, will make her debut at the event. She will be featured across various social and digital content.

Ms Loh Woon Yen, managing editor of SPH Media Trust’s Chinese Media Group, said: “We hope the digital avatar and interactive metaverse will attract young people and those who are overseas to the online, or even physical, event.”