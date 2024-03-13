Carousell on halting sales of Swift concert tickets: ‘Draconian’ action needed amid fan frenzy

SINGAPORE – Rules had to be bent to protect users from scams, said classifieds app Carousell’s chief of staff, Ms Tan Su Lin, explaining its unprecedented decision to halt ticket sales ahead of Taylor Swift’s six Singapore concerts in March.

Amid the rush for tickets, users were not catching on to scam indicators, such as a seller’s ratings to show if other buyers have found him to be reliable, added Ms Tan. The scarcity of tickets and demand from overseas also made buyers easy prey for fraudsters, she noted.

Ms Tan said: “The Taylor Swift concerts were a phenomenon in its own right in terms of the kind of fan fervour that we’ve never seen until today.

“There were many contextual circumstances that led us to take this draconian action to suspend (ticket sales) within the last two weeks. It was the panic window leading up to the concert where people, do or die, to see their idol in action.”

She was speaking during a panel discussion at Google’s inaugural Asia-Pacific Online Safety Dialogue held in its Singapore office on March 13. Participants, including representatives from Google and Meta, discussed fraud encountered on their platforms and how the industry can collaborate.

She noted that Carousell typically allows users to buy and sell items freely at any price.

“It was a really contentious decision,” Ms Tan said of the decision to suspend the concert ticket sales in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

“There are times and circumstances that cause us to deviate from this policy,” she added.

In 2023, the classifieds platform introduced mandatory Singpass verification of a user’s identity before the person could list in the property, ticket and voucher categories in the light of scams targeting such transactions.

The decision came as pressure mounted on online sales platforms to crack down on e-commerce scams, which – together with job scams – are the most widespread type of scams here, with 9,783 cases in 2023, according to the latest police statistics.

Facebook was used in nearly half the scams in 2023, said the police. Carousell, too, is seeing scam activity, with 2,476 cases – roughly a quarter of all e-commerce scams conducted – on its platform.

E-commerce scams typically involve the sale of goods without physical meet-ups. Victims would come across attractive deals but fail to receive the goods after making payment.

Meta, which runs Facebook, was called out in Parliament by Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling on March 5 for not doing enough to protect its users from scams.

Meta regional head for trust and safety Daryl Poon said during the March 13 panel discussion that a challenge is the limited visibility available to platforms when fraud occurs. He added: “That makes it quite difficult sometimes for platforms to actively and efficiently detect fraudulent activity.”

Malicious intent can be difficult to assess as the language used can appear to be harmless at first glance, he noted.

“The question is how we, as platforms, can introduce more frictions to make it more difficult (for scammers) to abuse the platforms that were designed for legitimate use,” Mr Poon added.