E-commerce platforms shirking responsibility as scams erode online trust

SINGAPORE - I listed a vintage table and two gymnastics tumbling mats for sale on Facebook Marketplace in February and discovered that the ingenuity of fake buyers could fool even the most seasoned online sellers.

One interested buyer offered to pay a courier to pick up the mats. He sent a screenshot of QXpress’ courier service, purportedly taken from its website, detailing that the buyer would typically arrange for payment with the seller receiving a quick response (QR) code. I would need to scan the QR code to confirm the sale and receive the money.