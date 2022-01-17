Don't access accounts via SMS links, OCBC says to customers; what else you need to know to avoid scams

SINGAPORE - A couple in their 20s lost about $120,000 in a fake text message scam targeting OCBC Bank customers. They were among at least 469 people who reportedly fell victim to phishing scams involving the bank in the last two weeks of December in 2021.

The victims lost around $8.5 million in total.

Can such victims get their money back, or are they responsible for the funds lost? Should banks be made to pay for phishing scam losses? Meanwhile, how can you avoid being scammed in a similar way?

