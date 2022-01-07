OCBC continues with physical tokens, reversing plan to phase them out

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank will now allow customers to continue using hardware tokens for security verifications after an earlier announcement said they would be axed.

The bank had planned to phase out the physical tokens on its online banking platform by March 31 and transition to a fully digital authentication process.

But it has reversed that position, as its head of global consumer financial services noted on Friday (Jan 7).

Mr Sunny Quek said: "We are not phasing out hardware tokens and will continue to enable customers to use hardware tokens for two-factor authentication (2FA) of digital banking."

The Straits Times understands the decision factored in customer feedback.

Customers can use the bank's digital OneToken for authenticating digital banking transactions or stick with the physical one.

OCBC rolled out the digital token in 2019, a move that was expected to save it around $25 million over five years by eliminating the need to issue physical tokens and reducing one-time passwords that are sent by SMS.

Customers can activate the digital token on their mobile devices.

Several other banks have done away with physical tokens, citing their digital alternative's convenience and security.

DBS Bank, Singapore's largest bank, stopped issuing physical tokens last February and fully phased out their use last April.

A spokesman said the vast majority of its customers are using digital tokens but they can ask for a physical one.

"The DBS digital token is just as secure as a physical token. It has in-built security features such as end-to-end encryption that provides multi-layered protection to our customers," he added.

UOB stopped automatically issuing physical tokens in 2018 although customers can still opt for them. The lender said that average monthly requests for physical security tokens fell about 60 per cent from 2020 to last year.

A Standard Chartered Bank spokesman said the bank stopped issuing physical tokens in 2019.

Security has become increasingly important to local banks given a sharp rise in phishing scams.