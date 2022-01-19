Supreme Court warns against phishing e-mails containing false court letters

SINGAPORE - There has been a series of phishing e-mails purportedly sent from the courts asking people for personal information like NRIC numbers and names, warned the Supreme Court on Wednesday (Jan 19).

The e-mails informed recipients that they were being served a letter from the court, with the document shared via file hosting service Dropbox Business.

The phishing e-mail is sent from info1@judiciary.gov.sg by the "Supreme Judiciary Council" and contains a PDF attachment named "GOV.SG-LETTER011822.PDF".

The e-mails usually request personal information such as name and identification details including NRIC or the FIN number of individuals.

Anyone who receives such an e-mail should not respond to it nor disclose any personal or banking details to the sender, said the Supreme Court.

It also urged members of the public to exercise caution and not download any attachment or click on any URL link provided in the e-mail.

The courts do not use the @judiciary.gov.sg domain name to send e-mails to members of the public nor request information to be sent via Dropbox Business. Additionally, only authorised process servers can serve legal documents.

If one's attendance is required in court or if one is required to provide information, they will receive a registrar's notice or correspondence from court.

Those with case-related queries can contact the Supreme Court Registry by e-mailing supcourt_registry@supcourt.gov.sg or call 6557-7495.

Those who wish to provide information related to such phishing e-mails can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online.

For advice relating to scams, people may also call the anti-scam helpline manned by the National Crime Prevention Council on 1800-722-6688.