DBS Bank warns of SMS phishing scam

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank on Wednesday (Jan 19) warned its customers about a fake SMS being sent to users claiming to be from the bank.

The scam involves a message claiming that a user's account has been temporarily suspended and invites the user to visit a fake website designed to steal his log-in details and one-time passwords (OTPs).

DBS urged customers not to click on links sent through SMS messages.

"DBS will never ask for your account details or OTP over the phone, e-mail or SMS," the bank said in a Facebook post.

"Please be assured that we are actively taking down such phishing sites."

SMS phishing scams have been in the spotlight recently after nearly 470 OCBC Bank customers fell victim to a similar ruse last month and lost at least $8.5 million.

OCBC said on Wednesday it will make "goodwill payouts" to all affected customers covering the full amounts lost.