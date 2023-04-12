Domestic worker who suffered a brain aneurysm returns to Indonesia after $160,000 in donations pour in

SINGAPORE - A domestic helper who suffered a brain aneurysm has been repatriated back to Indonesia, but only after Ms Saripah Fitriyani’s employers managed to raise over $160,000 through a crowdfunding effort.

The money was used to pay for her repatriation and hospital bills. It took around 12 days to reach the targeted amount, her employer, Ms Nadiah Arinah Mohamed Sallehuddin, told The Straits Times.

“My family and I would frantically check Saripah’s Gogetfunding page the minute we woke up, hoping to reach the target as her revised medical bills continued rolling in,” the 28-year-old content moderator at Tiktok said.

On the night of March 5, Ms Saripah, who had joined Ms Nadiah’s Pasir Ris household three months earlier, collapsed at home after complaining of a headache and vomiting.

Doctors at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) said a computerised tomography scan showed she was bleeding in her brain and she had to undergo emergency surgery that same night.

Ms Saripah woke up four days later and was in a stable condition.

But even as Ms Saripah was making small improvements, Ms Nadiah was in talks with her maid agency to repatriate Ms Saripah back to her hometown of Karawang, West Java in Indonesia.

Ms Nadiah had insured Ms Saripah for $15,000, and another $10,000 for repatriation, but was still left with thousands of dollars to pay. As of April 5, the interim hospital bill was estimated at around $75,000, with repatriation costs at around $5,000.

The Ministry of Manpower requires all employers of migrant domestic workers to buy personal accident insurance (PAI) to provide them compensation in the event of death or permanent disability during their stay in Singapore.

As of July 1, the medical insurance coverage for work permit and S Pass holders will be upped to an annual claim limit of at least $60,000, from the current $15,000, MOM announced on March 31.

But this has come too late for Ms Nadiah and her husband, Mr Syafiq Sohaimi, 32. They welcomed their third child a week before the incident happened. Their other children are aged two and one.

“These past few weeks have been hectic. We have been juggling with taking care of the kids, making calls to various agencies for help and making sure Saripah has been receiving adequate care at the same time,” Mr Syafiq, a marine assistant at PSA Singapore, said.

“We were not eligible for the revised insurance claim amount, which only starts in July, so that meant we had to find other alternatives quickly.”

Ms Saripah’s maid agency, Beyond Bibik, then suggested that she begin a crowdfunding page, and within the first 24 hours of setting it up, she had received around $25,000 in donations.