Parents of 17-month-old with rare genetic condition race to raise $3 million for treatment

SINGAPORE - When their son started gagging and refusing his food at about eight months old, the first-time parents knew something was amiss.

A month later, Baby Shamel was not able to sit up and showed no signs of being able to put weight on his legs.

Soon after, he lost the ability to kick.

Numerous blood tests and a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan of his brain and spine came back normal, which prompted Shamel’s panel of doctors at National University Hospital (NUH) to consider genetic testing.

Their diagnosis was grim: Shamel had a rare genetic disorder known as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which will cost millions to treat over his lifetime.

Shamel’s case, the third one that The Straits Times has reported in the past year, raises the question of what is the most equitable way for such treatments to be funded, especially as medical professionals say the number of cases is set to increase in the coming years.

Recalling the day she received the news, Shamel’s mother, Ms Dulanjali Wakwella, 33, said: “I never thought it was going to make my entire world collapse. I felt like my world was falling apart.”

The housewife and her husband, Mr Achintha Pilapitiya, also 33, had earlier been forewarned that SMA was a possibility, and read about the debilitating effects of the disorder and the cost of treatment.

“We thought maybe it’s not going to happen to us, maybe we’re delusional and losing faith. But on the other hand, when Shamel was showing all the symptoms, it was alarming,” added Ms Dulanjali.

Seventeen-month-old Shamel is now tube-fed and requires support to sit up. When left unsupported, his upper body flops to the ground, causing him to wail uncontrollably.

A spokesman from NUH told ST that if SMA is left untreated, a child’s motor function can be expected to decline with age. Problems include respiratory insufficiency, swallowing dysfunction, motor contractures and fractures.

Making matters worse, treatment comes at a hefty cost.

Zolgensma, a one-time gene therapy, is priced at US$2.1 million (S$2.8 million) and was until last November known as the world’s most expensive drug.