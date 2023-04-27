Digital Chas cards can be used from April 28, new applicants to still get physical cards

SINGAPORE – From Friday, Singaporeans aged 15 and above holding Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards will be able to access them through the Singpass app.

Despite the move to a digital medium, physical cards will still be issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to new applicants and remain usable at general practitioner and dental clinics that accept them.

Those who have applied to renew their Chas cards will also receive a physical copy, on top of having access to the digital one.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said the introduction of the digital option is meant to provide greater convenience to the public.

Either the digital version or the physical card can be used during medical visits to enjoy Chas subsidies, in tandem with either the digital or physical NRIC.

Chas cards come in three colours – blue, orange, and green – and subsidise the cost of treatment for patients at selected medical and dental clinics. Depending on the colour, a cardholder will be entitled to a different set of subsidies.

MOH said the digital card will be available on Singpass a day after an individual is notified of the successful application.

It can be accessed by swiping through the “My Cards” section on the app. Existing Chas card holders will automatically have the digital version available in their Singpass app.

To prevent third parties from accessing the card, MOH cautioned against taking screenshots of the digital Chas cards or sharing Singpass log-in details with others.

“Cardholders are also advised to practise good online safety habits, such as setting strong passwords for their devices, or securing access to their devices through their biometric data.”