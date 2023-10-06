Defence against severe Covid-19 wanes in a year, those at risk must take yearly shots: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – Protection against severe forms of Covid-19, whether through vaccination or illness as a result of the virus, wanes around the 12-month mark, and those most at risk must take their annual vaccine shots to avoid getting severely ill, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday.

Mr Ong’s warning was timely, as Singapore is currently going through another Covid-19 infection wave, with daily cases double that of more than three weeks ago, to about 2,000 a day over the last two weeks.

The current infection is driven mostly by two variants, the EG.5 and HK.3, both of which are descendants of the XBB Omicron variant, and they account for over 75 per cent of the daily cases here.

While there are no plans to impose social restrictions, as the two variants driving the surge are not more virulent than the ones before, Mr Ong reiterated that the Covid-19 virus has not become milder since the pandemic crisis.

“It is us who have become stronger and more resilient”, and that is because of vaccinations as well as safe recovery from infections, he said.

He was speaking on Friday at the opening of the Stepping Stones Rehabilitation and Serenity centres at the Institute of Mental Health, which serve as an addictions ward.

Drawing from the findings of a recent Ministry of Health (MOH) study, Mr Ong said that for those who are best protected from Covid-19 – with a minimum of three mRNA shots and a natural infection which they recovered from, all within the last 12 months – the rate of severe illness is about 10 per 100,000 population.

For those who are least protected, with no vaccination or infection, the incidence rate of falling severely ill from the virus is over 50 per 100,000 population – five times more than those who are well protected.

The most important finding is that individuals who are well-protected with three mRNA shots plus an infection, but who acquired these more than 12 months ago, have the same incidence rate of severe illness as those who are not vaccinated or protected by a previous infection.

“This is a clear indication that protection wanes, and it happens at around the 12-month interval,” he said.

The MOH study calculated the incidence rate of severe illness recorded during the peak of the last infection wave in April 2023 for the various groups of people.

The Health Minister advised seniors aged 60 and above, or those who are medically vulnerable, to keep their vaccination up to date to ensure mild Covid-19 symptoms and fast recovery.

“The infection will give you protection against severe illness if you encounter the virus in the future. Before this protection wanes, if you take another jab, the protection gets renewed again,” he said.

“We should expect more people to fall sick, and if so, hospitalisations will go up, waiting times will go up. If you are a senior, or medically vulnerable due to an underlying illness, please take the necessary precautions, such as wearing a mask in crowded areas,” Mr Ong added.