Deceive or be devoured: Survival tactics of 790 spider species in S’pore detailed in book

SINGAPORE – If you come across a spider web in a nature park, with a suspicious looking leaf folded and lodged like debris in its hub, you might want to peer into its leafy chamber.

You might find a common pseudo-orb weaver lurking there, said Mr Joseph Koh, retired ambassador and honorary research associate of the National Parks Board’s (NParks) National Biodiversity Centre.

Of the spider that goes by the scientific name Fecenia protensa, Mr Koh, who is best-known as Singapore’s “Spiderman”, said: “The leaves you can find on these webs are found by the spiders and brought back to their webs.”

These spiders then become both architect and seamstress.

Mr Koh said: “By sewing together the edges of the leaf, these spiders are able to create a shelter that helps them evade detection from predators – a crafty trait.”

But such crafts are not the only way spiders have learnt how to evade danger.

Launched on Oct 14, the book A Photographic Guide To Singapore Spiders, co-authored by spider experts Koh, David Court, Chris Ang and Paul Ng, details the various tactics that spiders have fine-tuned to counter predators and attract prey.

Published by NParks as a landmark guide to 790 of the more than 900 species of spiders that have been found and recorded in the country, it serves as a follow-up to A Guide To Common Singapore Spiders. This first book on spiders here was published in 1989 and detailed only 102 species.

Mr Koh, senior co-author of the book, said one of the ways amateurs can begin studying spiders is by observing the specific way that they deter predators, defend themselves and devour prey.

Take the horned bird dropping crab spider, for instance, which commonly disguises itself as bird droppings.