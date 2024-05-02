DBS/POSB digital banking services down for some customers

SINGAPORE - Some users of DBS/POSB’s digital services have reported difficulties accessing Singapore’s biggest bank’s services since about 5.40pm.

This includes logging into their bank accounts online, on their apps and using PayLah!.

The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, recorded a total of more than 2,200 reports from users who had issues with DBS and POSB’s services at about 6.10pm.

DBS Bank, in a statement on Facebook at 6.54pm, acknowledged that customers are experiencing issues with DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile, and DBS PayLah!.

It said: “We have identified the issue and have activated measures to recover the services.

“You can continue to use your DBS/POSB credit or debit cards to make payment. Alternatively, to find the ATM nearest to you, please visit go.dbs.com/sg-locator.”

The bank assured customers that their money and deposits remain safe.

The service disruption comes two days after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will not extend a six-month restriction on DBS Bank’s non-essential banking activities, which had been imposed in response to disruptions to the bank’s services in 2023.

The bank, however, must continue to serve a penalty, imposed in May 2023 for the service disruptions, by setting aside additional regulatory capital.

At the time, DBS said it has been implementing a comprehensive technology resiliency roadmap to deliver a higher degree of service availability to customers since May 2023.

Several areas, including the strengthening of the bank’s systems architecture, remains a “work-in-progress”, the bank said then.

The Straits Times has contacted MAS for comment.