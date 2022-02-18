Crawler crane collapses in Penjuru, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A crawler crane collapsed in Penjuru, which is off Jurong East, on Friday morning (Feb 18) between 10am and 11am.

Photos provided by a reader show a white and red crane arm lying on the ground, surrounded by metal and wooden debris. Some workers are pictured standing around and looking at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST that it was not alerted to the incident. ST has contacted the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for comments.

According to MOM's Singapore Workplace Safety and Health Report, there were 23 workplace deaths in the first half of last year, 17 workplace deaths in the first half of 2020 and 13 workplace deaths in the second half of 2020.

The leading causes of death last year were vehicular incidents, followed by falls from height and being struck by falling objects.

There were 312 major workplace injuries in the first half of last year, and 199 major injuries in first half of 2020 and 264 major injuries in the second half of 2020.

The statistics for the second half of last year are currently unavailable.