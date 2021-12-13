Worker dies after being crushed by bundle of steel bars at HomeTeamNS Bedok clubhouse worksite

SINGAPORE - A Bangladeshi construction worker, 31, died on Saturday (Dec 11) morning after he was crushed by a bundle of steel bars that had dropped onto him.

At the time of the accident, the steel bars were being lifted by a tower crane, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times.

The fatal incident occurred at worksite in Bedok Reservoir Park, where a clubhouse for Home Team national servicemen (NSmen) is being built.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 900 Bedok North Road at about 9.30am.

The worker, who was employed by Chin Lee Construction, was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The police and MOM are investigating the incident.

MOM has also told the occupier of the site, CMC Construction, to stop all lifting operations there.

There have now been at least 35 workplace deaths this year, compared with 30 deaths in 2020 and 39 deaths in 2019.

Last month, the Workplace Safety Council had warned companies and workers to be vigilant and follow safe work procedures as the festive season approached.

At least two workplace deaths occurred in November, both involving migrant workers.

On Nov 15, a 35-year-old Indian national slipped and fell to the ground while he was trying to board the platform of a boom lift from the fourth storey of a building that was under construction in Boon Lay.

On Nov 18, another Indian national, 43, was operating a vibratory roller, which is used to compact soil, when the machine toppled and trapped him in the cabin.

This happened at a worksite for the upcoming Changi East project, which includes the construction of Changi Airport Terminal 5 and a third runway for the airport.

In the latest accident, the developer of the worksite is HomeTeamNS.

Ground broke on the four-storey clubhouse in Bedok in 2019.

At the time, it was one of three new HomeTeamNS clubhouses that had been in the works.

The clubhouse in Khatib opened in April and the one in Bedok is expected to be ready at the end of next year.

There is one more upcoming clubhouse, in Tengah, which will be completed between 2030 and 2035 and replace the current Bukit Batok club.

Costing an estimated $79 million, the Bedok Reservoir Park clubhouse will be water-themed and is expected to feature facilities like an infinity pool and a three-storey indoor water adventure area with Singapore's longest indoor water slide at 114m long.

Designed with input from NSmen, it will also include 10 villas each about the size of an executive Housing Board flat and equipped with a sheltered barbecue area and a roof terrace.