CPF CEO Augustin Lee to be Second Permanent Secretary for SNDGG from Oct 1

SINGAPORE - Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board chief executive officer Augustin Lee will be appointed second permanent secretary for Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) from October 1.

Ms Melissa Khoo, who is currently deputy secretary for higher education and skills at the Ministry of Education, will succeed Mr Lee as CEO of CPF Board, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday.

Mr Lee, 52, has been with the CPF Board since April 2019.

Prior to that, he held various appointments in the then-Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Health, National Healthcare Group and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), the Public Service Division said in a separate release.

He has also served as principal private secretary to then-senior minister Goh Chok Tong in 2007, before his appointment as deputy secretary for Manpower in MOM in 2010.

Meanwhile, Mr Chng Kai Fong will relinquish his position as permanent secretary for development at SNDGG and continue as permanent secretary for development at the Ministry of Communications and Information and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Mr Chng, 44, has held appointments in the then-Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil Service College, MTI and PMO.

He has also served a two-year stint at Shell Eastern Petroleum and was appointed as principal private secretary to the Prime Minister in 2014.

He subsequently became a managing director of the Economic Development Board in 2017.

In 2021, he was concurrently appointed as second permanent secretary in MCI and SNDGG as well as second permanent secretary for cybersecurity in PMO.

In May 2023, he was re-designated as permanent secretary for development in MCI and SNDGG, and permanent secretary for development in cybersecurity in PMO.