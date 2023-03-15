Woman allegedly forged doctor’s prescriptions to obtain items worth over $4k, including controlled drugs

SINGAPORE – A woman allegedly forged at least 40 doctor’s prescriptions to dupe pharmacy staff at two hospitals into dispensing controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia worth more than $4,000 in all.

On Wednesday, Candy Wong Shin Ting, 42, was charged with two counts of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Court documents did not disclose details about the controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Wong is accused of forging doctor’s prescriptions purportedly from Lim Clinic and Surgery (Horizon Medical) on 35 occasions between June 25, 2022 and March 11, 2023.

She is said to have done so to cheat Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard.

On five occasions between Feb 28 and March 9, she allegedly forged doctor’s prescriptions from the same clinic with the intent to cheat Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Police said on Tuesday that officers received a report from a hospital last Friday that a woman purportedly produced a doctor’s prescription to buy controlled drugs on a clinic’s behalf.

Suspecting that the prescription had been forged, pharmacy staff alerted the police.

Officers from Tanglin Division established the identity of the woman who was arrested on Monday.

Several items, including electronic devices, controlled drugs, four rubber stamps and forged doctor’s prescriptions were seized.

A police spokesman said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had allegedly forged at least 40 doctor’s prescriptions and deceived the pharmacy staff of two hospitals to deliver about $4,112 worth of controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia to her.”

On Wednesday, Wong was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination, and her case has been adjourned to March 29.

For each count of committing forgery for the purpose of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.