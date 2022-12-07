American ex-teacher jailed over offences including using forged letter to avoid paying $20k hospital bill

SINGAPORE - An American former teacher was jailed after he targeted multiple victims and in one incident submitted to Mount Alvernia Hospital a forged letter of guarantee (LOG), purportedly from an insurance firm, to avoid paying a bill of $20,892.72.

Separately, Michael Gunderson Vericker also cheated two people of $900 in total by falsely claiming he had rooms for staycations at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort for sale.

Vericker, 43, who pleaded guilty to two counts of cheating and one count of committing forgery for the purpose of cheating, was sentenced to a year’s jail on Wednesday.

Defence lawyer John Koh said that his client was a special needs teacher based in Singapore, who had injured his spine in an accident. Mr Koh also said that his client has been jobless since March 2021.

The lawyer told the court that the American could not return home at the time to seek medical treatment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Dec 10, 2020, Vericker went to Mount Alvernia Hospital for a day surgery and told a staff member there that he would be providing a letter from AXA Insurance. He also provided his credit cards details to the hospital employee.

As a result, the hospital did not collect a deposit from him. Court documents did not disclose details about the surgery.

While waiting for the procedure to start, Vericker used his mobile phone to forge an AXA letter.

First, he searched for the AXA logo online and attached it on the forged LOG.

After that, he typed under the AXA logo, stating that the insurance firm would guarantee payment for medical services rendered in the amount up to $30,000, and that he was not responsible for any payment upon discharge from the hospital.

At the bottom of the forged LOG, he added the signature of somebody who was purportedly an AXA representative.

He had forged the document and intended to commit fraud by causing Mount Alvernia Hospital to process the surgery without taking payment from him.