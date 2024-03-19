Woman, 26, arrested for suspected loan shark harassment in Jurong West

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old woman suspected of loan shark harassment in Jurong West was arrested on March 18, and will be charged in court on March 20.

The police said in a statement on March 19 that they were alerted to a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit in Jurong West Street 52 on March 18, when red paint was splashed on the gate and door of the unit.

The woman was arrested on the same day, after officers from Jurong Police Division established her identity through ground inquiries and police cameras.

The suspect is believed to be involved in more cases of loan shark harassment at four other units.

In a statement, the police said: “The police have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

Those found guilty of loan shark harassment can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, jailed for up to five years and caned up to six strokes.

Members of the public who suspect or know of anyone involved in loan shark activities can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664.