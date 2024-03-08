Man, 40, arrested for loan shark harassment after three-day investigation

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man suspected of loan shark harassment in Sengkang was arrested on March 7, after a three-day police investigation.

He is believed to be involved in other cases of loan sharking islandwide, said the police in a statement on March 8.

They were alerted to a case of loan shark activity at a residential unit in Anchorvale Road on March 4 at about 1.15am. The front gate of the property was secured with a bicycle lock.

With the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Ang Mo Kio police division identified and arrested the suspect three days later.

A bicycle lock was seized as a case exhibit, added the police.

The man will be charged in court on March 9.

Those found guilty of loan shark harassment can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, jailed for up to five years, and caned up to six strokes.

Members of the public who suspect or know of anyone involved in loan-sharking activities can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664.

In April 2023, 124 people were rounded up in a five-day islandwide blitz against loan sharking. The oldest suspect was 78.