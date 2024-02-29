Tyre workshop owner sues Citibank, alleging breach of instructions over more than $1m

SINGAPORE – A tyre workshop owner who handed more than $1 million in cheques to his Citibank relationship manager has sued the bank for not following his instructions on what to do with the money.

In court papers obtained by The Straits Times, Mr Yeo Choon Meng, 70, alleged that he wanted to put the money into fixed deposits in his sole name.

But the cheques were deposited into a joint account that his former wife could access independently.

Much of the money was placed in a unit trust and structured products. The unit trust was later partially redeemed, purportedly by his ex-wife.

Mr Yeo said he managed to withdraw only $100,000 from his account. He is claiming the remaining $1.05 million from the bank.

He is also seeking unspecified damages for psychiatric harm, saying that he suffered sleepless nights after discovering what happened to his money.

But Citibank contended that the sums were deposited into the joint account according to Mr Yeo’s instructions, which included the use of the funds to buy investment products.

The bank said Mr Yeo’s former wife, Ms Amy Gay, as well as his two adult children, were all present when he opened the joint account.

Before each transaction, phone calls were made by bank staff to Mr Yeo, usually with a family member present, to confirm his instructions, said the bank.

In his High Court lawsuit filed on Jan 5, 2024, Mr Yeo, who is represented by law firm Tan & Au, said he is financially illiterate and has a low IQ.

In March 2021, his daughter, then a Citibank employee, connected him with a relationship manager from the bank.

Mr Yeo alleged that he was told to sign on many blank forms and was pressured by the relationship manager to add the name of his former wife to the account.

He said Ms Gay was not present when he signed the form to open the account, and he did not know the relationship manager would get her to sign the form.

Later that month, he also opened an account with Citibank in his sole name.

In late March 2021, he handed two cheques to the relationship manager, totalling more than $200,000. He said he later found out that $199,000 was placed in a structured product.

He said he did not understand the calls made by the bank as they were conducted in English, and that he was instructed by the relationship manager on how to respond in simple English.