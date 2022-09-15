Punggol Field murder: Man, 22, gets life term, caning for stabbing jogger in 'senseless' killing

Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi admitted he stabbed and slashed Mr Tay Rui Hao (right) near a bus stop in Punggol Field Road. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, FACEBOOK
Selina Lum
Senior Law Correspondent
Updated
Published
14 min ago

SINGAPORE - On the anniversary of the day his father abandoned the family as well as his enlistment, a 20-year-old took a foldable knife and wet wipes with him on his nightly jog.

Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi became angry after he tripped and fell during his jog, and decided to attack a stranger who jogged past him.

On Thursday, Surajsrikan, now 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in what prosecutors said was a "senseless" killing.

Surajsrikan admitted he stabbed and slashed Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38, near a bus stop in Punggol Field Road at 11:08pm on May 10, 2020.

Mr Tay called the police and was sent to Sengkang General Hospital with multiple stab wounds but later died from his injuries.

More On This Topic
Man dies after being stabbed along Punggol Field in suspected murder
Family of Punggol Field murder victim arrived too late to catch his dying words

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top