Man dies after being stabbed along Punggol Field in suspected murder

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old man has died after he was found injured with multiple stab wounds in a suspected murder along Punggol Field on Sunday (May 10) night.

Police said they received a call for assistance at around 11pm on Sunday. Upon arrival, the man was found injured and he was sent to Sengkang General Hospital.

The man subsequently died from his injuries.

A resident who lives near the scene of the incident and had called the police told The Straits Times that he heard a cry for help while he was having a late-night snack in his living room.

The resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Leong, 49, said: "At first it didn't occur to me that it was coming from downstairs at the park connector. So I hesitated for a while, and then I heard a second cry for help."

He said he went to his window to look outside and saw a man kneeling, then standing up and walking over to the back of a bus stop, where he collapsed on a grass patch.

"I decided to go down to see what was going on. I thought maybe the man had injured himself or he was having a heart attack," said Mr Leong, who works as a cabin crew member for an airline.

He recalled asking the man if he was attacked, and the man said yes.

"He kept saying he was losing breath, so I told him to relax and calm down, that help is coming," he added.

When the ambulance arrived, Mr Leong noticed that the man had a "deep gash" on the right side of his armpit.

He added that the man looked like he was out for a jog. "He wasn't wearing a mask, and was wearing a football jersey and jogging shoes," he said.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Ms Sun Xueling, MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said in a Facebook post on Monday that the police will be stepping up patrols in the area.

She added that the police are also checking on surveillance footage in the area and appealed to members of the public to share any information if they were in the area at the time of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim. My deepest condolences,” she said.