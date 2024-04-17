Pritam Singh appoints ex-state counsel to defend him in court over his alleged lies to Parliament

SINGAPORE - Opposition leader Pritam Singh has appointed former state counsel Andre Jumabhoy as his lawyer for his case involving alleged lies he told a parliamentary committee.

According to an update on the Singapore Courts website on April 15, Mr Jumabhoy and Mr Aristotle Emmanuel Eng Zhen Yang from Mr Jumabhoy’s law firm have come on board in the case.

Singh’s pre-trial conference was held on April 17, and the case has been adjourned to May 31 for another pre-trial conference.

Mr Jumabhoy’s LinkedIn page shows he was with the Attorney-General’s Chambers between 2011 and 2016. During that time, he was a prosecutor in a sex-for-grades corruption trial involving a former NUS law professor.

Mr Jumabhoy received a promotion to Deputy Senior State Counsel in 2014, according to his firm’s website.

Singh, the Workers’ Party (WP) chief, was charged on March 19 with two counts of lying to the parliamentary committee.

His charges relate to his testimony before the committee, which had been convened in November 2021 to look into a lying controversy involving his party’s former MP Raeesah Khan.

On Nov 1, 2021, she admitted to lying in Parliament at an earlier sitting about details of a sexual assault case that she had alleged was mishandled by the police. She resigned on Nov 30, 2021.

The parliamentary committee called Singh as a witness, and said later he had not been truthful during the hearings while under oath.

It recommended referring him and WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap to the public prosecutor for further investigations with a view to consider criminal proceedings, which Parliament later endorsed.

In his charge sheets, Singh allegedly gave a false answer to the committee’s questions on Dec 10 and 15, 2021.

On one occasion, he allegedly said that after an Aug 8, 2021, meeting between him, Ms Khan and WP leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal, he wanted Ms Khan to clarify in Parliament that what she told it on Aug 3 about having accompanied a rape victim to a police station was untrue.

On two other occasions, he allegedly said that during a meeting with Ms Khan on Oct 3, 2021, he had asked her to come clean about her lie if the issue was brought up in the House on Oct 4.