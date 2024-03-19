WP chief Pritam Singh charged: Key events in Raeesah Khan lying case

Aug 8 to Oct 3

There was no further discussion between any of the three senior WP leaders - either among themselves, or with Ms Khan - about how and when to clarify the untruth.

Oct 3

Mr Singh and his wife visited Ms Khan at her home. He told Ms Khan the matter may arise in Parliament the next day and told her that if she were to retain or continue with the narrative - the lie she had told - “there would be no judgement” on her.

Oct 4

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam pressed Ms Khan for details of the incident in Parliament. When this happened, she texted Mr Singh to seek guidance on what she should do, but he did not answer her immediately.

She repeated her lie and again declined to reveal any further details, citing confidentiality concerns.

Later that afternoon, Ms Lim met Ms Khan at about 3pm. She told Ms Khan to seek legal advice on any potential request by the police for assistance.

Mr Singh and Ms Lim met Ms Khan later at 11.15pm. Ms Khan suggested: “Perhaps there is another way. That is, to tell the truth.” Neither Mr Singh nor Ms Lim told her to tell the truth.

Oct 7

Ms Khan forwarded a police request to interview her to the three senior WP leaders. In the e-mail, she thanked the three of them for “guiding me through this without judgment”.

Oct 12

By this date, Mr Singh and Ms Lim had concluded that the matter was not going to go away.

At a meeting with Ms Khan, Ms Lim and Mr Singh told her directly - for the first time - to clarify the truth in Parliament.

After the meeting, Ms Khan told Ms Loh and Mr Nathan that she had decided to clarify the truth, in accordance with Ms Lim and Mr Singh’s latest guidance.

Ms Loh requested to meet Mr Singh to discuss what Ms Khan should say in Parliament, and how she should convey the truth.

Ms Loh and Mr Nathan met Mr Singh later that day. At the meeting, Mr Singh recounted that he told Ms Khan on Oct 3 that he had a feeling Ms Khan’s Aug 3 statement might come up in Parliament again and that he had said “I will not judge you”.

Ms Loh and Mr Nathan understood from Mr Singh that he had left it to Ms Khan, and she could continue with the lie.

Thereafter, Ms Khan worked with Mr Singh, Ms Lim, Ms Loh and Mr Nathan to prepare her clarification for Parliament. Her draft clarification was also reviewed by the WP’s central executive committee.

Oct 20

The police said in a statement that Ms Khan had not responded to their requests for an interview and that they had not been able to identify the case she mentioned despite an extensive search.

Nov 1

Ms Khan clarified in Parliament that she had lied on Aug 3 and Oct 4. She said she had been sexually assaulted herself and had heard about the victim’s experience at a support group session she attended.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah referred her to the Committee of Privileges.

Mr Singh issued a statement on the same day, noting that Ms Khan’s decision to set the record straight in Parliament was the correct thing to do. He did not mention the three leaders’ involvement in or knowledge of the matter to date.

Nov 2

The WP formed a disciplinary panel - comprising Mr Singh, Ms Lim and Mr Faisal - to look into the matter. Party members were invited to come forward to share their views.

Nov 29

The Committee of Privileges met for the first time.

Nov 30

Ms Khan resigned from the WP, and as an MP.

Dec 2