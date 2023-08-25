Primary school teacher convicted of repeatedly molesting male pupil, 11

SINGAPORE – A male teacher targeted an 11-year-old boy who had confided in him about family problems, and molested the child on five occasions in their primary school between 2017 and 2018.

Deputy public prosecutors Lim Ying Min and Angela Ang said in their submissions that the man is a prime example of how a teacher’s position of trust and authority can be so perversely abused.

They told the court: “Having gained both the victim and his mother’s trust as a teacher-mentor in the victim’s life, the accused had every opportunity to commit the... five offences on the unsuspecting boy under his charge.”

Senior District Judge Bala Reddy convicted the 44-year-old man on five molestation charges on Friday. He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

In a statement in July 2021, the Ministry of Education told The Straits Times that the offender had been suspended from duty since November 2018.

The DPPs said in their submissions that the victim’s parents separated when the boy was less than a year old. He then lived with his father. It was the boy’s grandfather who largely cared for him.

The boy was around seven years old when he went to live with his mother, as his father was jailed for reasons not disclosed in court documents.

She later remarried and during the trial, the victim testified that his relationship with his stepfather was “not good”.

The prosecutors said: “The (stepfather) would beat and scold him... and would do so with his hand or his belt. The victim would end up with bruises on his face or belt marks on his arms as a result.”

They added that the victim was also not close to his mother, as she was focused on her newborn daughter.

In 2016, the boy joined a school uniformed group that the offender was in charge of. The victim started confiding in the teacher about his family problems the following year.

The man then asked the boy if wanted to be his godson and the child agreed.

The DPPs said: “So close was their relationship that even the victim’s mother came to rely heavily on the accused in her efforts to manage the victim.”

However, she was unaware at the time about the godfather-godson relationship.

During the trial, the victim testified that the teacher molested him for the first time in November 2017.