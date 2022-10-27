Former male school teacher pleads guilty to molesting 13 teenage boys over 3 years

SINGAPORE - A former male school teacher admitted to molesting 13 boys over a span of three years in places including a school in central Singapore and a chalet.

He touched the boys’ private parts as well as kissed them, among other offences which were committed while he was a teacher-in-charge of a co-curricular activity (CCA) the victims were part of.

The boys were 13 to 15 years old when the offences took place between 2015 and 2018.

On Thursday, the man, 39, pleaded guilty to six charges, including harassment and committing an indecent act against a young person. Twenty-three other charges were taken into consideration.

Details about the man, the victims and the school cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the boys’ identities.

In late 2015, the man molested a 13-year-old boy at a local chalet during an informal overnight “retreat” for the CCA.

The boy had fallen asleep on a couch, but woke up to find himself on a bed and the teacher touching his private parts. He was too afraid to react and pretended to sleep while the act continued for 10 to 15 minutes. The boy got up only after the man fell asleep.

The man also committed an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act against the same boy in school between 2016 and 2017 by demanding the youngster kiss him on the lips.

Although the boy was reluctant, he felt pressured by the teacher and agreed to do so.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Lee Zu Zhao and Tan Hsiao Tien said that the boy felt disgusted and extremely uncomfortable but kept silent because he did not know how to react.

They said: “He felt helpless and did not know who he could approach for help. He did not confide in his close friends or family because he did not know how to explain the situation and was unsure of how they would react.”

Feeling extremely stressed about the incident, the boy called the helpline of the Association of Women for Action and Research’s sexual assault care centre and told them he had been molested by his teacher since Secondary 1.

However, when a case manager from the centre tried to contact him to follow up, he did not respond because he was afraid.

The CCA had a clubroom in the school, which the boys used for their activities.