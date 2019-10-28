Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating those who discharged fireworks in Jurong West on Sunday night (Oct 27).

Although no injuries were reported during the incident that happened at Jurong West Street 73, those found guilty could be jailed up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both, the police said on Monday.

In a 23-second video posted on alternative news site All Singapore Stuff's Facebook page on Monday morning, fireworks are seen to be launched between two HDB blocks, as residents in a nearby block of flats watch from the corridor.

The fireworks reach as high as the 12th storey of a nearby flat, even ricocheting off the walls of the building.

Another 15-second video posted on the same Facebook page shows fireworks launched from an open space in front of some buildings, although it is not clear if this is of the same incident depicted in the other video.

In its statement, the police warned members of the public that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.

Netizens were divided in their opinion on the fireworks display, with some applauding the spontaneous pyrotechnics exhibition during the Deepavali weekend while others expressed concern at the potential fire hazards it could lead to.

The Government banned fireworks in 1972 following public safety concerns, although it has in recent years granted permission at certain events after appropriate safety measures have been adopted.

In March, cleaner Alagappan Singaram, 54, became the first person to be convicted under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

He was fined $5,000 after admitting to setting off fireworks in Bukit Batok with his son in November last year.