1-year probation for teenager who illegally set off fireworks with father in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - A teenager and his father unlawfully set off fireworks in Bukit Batok last November, alarming residents who heard the loud bangs that night.

A. Hariprasanth, 19, who is waiting to do his national service, was sentenced on Tuesday (April 16) to a year's probation after pleading guilty last month to his role in the pyrotechnics display.

His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

His father, cleaner Alagappan Singaram, 54, was earlier fined $5,000 after admitting to a similar offence.

Alagappan was the first person to be convicted of the offence under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lim said the pair had gone to Johor Baru on Oct 28 last year to buy decorative and festive items for Deepavali on Nov 6.

They also bought a box of fireworks called "25 Shot Cake".

At around 7.40pm on Deepavali, the pair set up the fireworks near the void deck of Block 194B Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Hariprasanth lit a wick.

DPP Lim said: "Consequently, 25 rocket fireworks shot up to a height of about nine to 10 storeys before exploding in mid-air, and lasted for about two minutes."

He added that there was no injury or damage to property.

Just last week, another person was dealt with in court over illegal fireworks.

Chemical surveyor Jeevan Arjoon, 29, was jailed for three weeks and fined $5,000 on April 11 after pleading guilty to one count each of letting off fireworks and giving false information to a police officer.

He had let off fireworks in Yishun last November and tried to implicate another man during investigations.

Three other Singaporean men were charged in court later that month over illegal fireworks.

Thiagu Selvarajoo, 30, is accused of letting off fireworks shortly before midnight on Nov 5 in Gloucester Road near Little India, while Siva Kumar Subramaniam, 48, allegedly abetted him in committing the offence.

The third man, Elvis Xavier Fernandez, 26, allegedly discharged a bundle of six "whistling fire sparkles" at Block 18 Joo Seng Road near Upper Aljunied Link on Nov 6.

The cases involving him as well as Thiagu and Siva Kumar are pending.

The Government started regulating the use of fireworks in 1968 when the practice of lighting celebratory fireworks became a serious public safety issue. A total ban was rolled out on Aug 1, 1972.

Anyone convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000 and jailed for up to two years.