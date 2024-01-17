Mandatory treatment for passenger who forced open MRT train doors several times over two weeks

SINGAPORE – A passenger who prised open the doors of moving and stationary MRT trains on various lines to “test them” was ordered to undergo mandatory psychiatric treatment on Jan 17.

Vanessa Wang Zi Qi, who has bipolar disorder, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

Wang, 47, was sentenced to a mandatory treatment order for 12 months in lieu of time behind bars.

Another charge of being a public nuisance was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh told Wang: “You will need to make sure you comply with the psychiatrist and take the medicine as prescribed. Please make sure that such offences do not happen again.”

A report from the Institute of Mental Health stated that around the time of the offences, Wang was experiencing a hypomanic relapse of bipolar disorder.

This is characterised by elevated and irritable moods, increased energy, reduced need for sleep, and excessive involvement in activities that had potential for painful consequences.

The prosecution had previously told the court that this would have impaired Wang’s judgment and impulse control, contributing to Wang’s offences.

However, Wang was not of unsound mind at the time of the offences, and was fit to plead in court.

Wang, whom court documents identified as male, was diagnosed in 2019 with bipolar disorder and gender dysphoria, and missed follow-up treatments for two years. Those with gender dysphoria have a sense of unease due to a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.

According to court documents, on Nov 29, 2023, at about 12.50pm, Wang pulled at the doors of an MRT train travelling between Khatib and Yio Chu Kang stations.

Wang wanted to test if the doors could be opened when the train was moving, and forced a gap between them.

When fellow commuters saw this, they were alarmed and called for Wang to stop. One of them asked Wang to wait for the next stop.