Passenger forced open MRT train doors several times over two weeks

SINGAPORE – Over a fortnight, Vanessa Wang Zi Qi, 47, prised open the doors of moving and stationary MRT trains on various lines to “test them”, a court heard on Jan 5. The actions were recorded on several videos that went viral on social media.

Wang, whom court documents identified as male, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

Another charge of being a public nuisance will be taken into consideration during Wang’s sentencing, scheduled for Jan 17.

District Judge Kessler Soh called for a mandatory treatment order (MTO) suitability report after both Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Yvonne Poon and Wang’s lawyer, Mr Kalaithasan Karuppaya, asked for one.

If given an MTO, Wang will undergo treatment for mental conditions in lieu of jail time.

DPP Poon said Wang was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and bipolar disorder in 2019 and missed follow-up treatment for two years.

According to medical websites, gender dysphoria refers to a sense of unease that someone may have as a result of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.

DPP Poon said there was a contributory link from Wang’s bipolar disorder to Wang’s offences, and that a hypomanic mood state would have impaired the passenger’s judgment and impulse control.

She said Wang was not of unsound mind then, and was fit to plead in court.

She added: “He would benefit from continued psychiatric treatment, including medication and psychotherapy. His compliance with treatment would significantly reduce both his risk of harm to others and his risk of re-offending.”

DPP Poon said that on Nov 29, 2023, at about 12.50pm, Wang pulled at the doors of an MRT train travelling between Khatib and Yio Chu Kang stations.

Wang wanted to test if the doors could be opened when the train was moving, and forced a gap between them.