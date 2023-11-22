Man pleads guilty to graft involving fixing basketball matches in Thailand

SINGAPORE – A man worked with a friend to fix basketball matches in Thailand and played an integral role in an arrangement to bribe professional players.

The prosecution said Poh Wei Hao, 30, conspired with Koa Wei Quan to give a $1,000 bribe to Filipino basketball player Almond Pineda Vosotros.

Separately, Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Wong told the court that the two Singaporeans also worked together to offer Vosotros a bribe of US$1,500 (S$2,010).

On Nov 22, Poh pleaded guilty to two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case involving Koa, 33, is pending.

Poh and Koa met each other in 2009 when they were professional basketball players for the same local club. The DPP did not disclose details about the club.

DPP Wong said that in either 2017 or 2018, Koa discovered that Poh was also placing illegal sporting bets online like him.

Koa told Poh that he knew foreign basketball players who could be engaged to “fix” matches in which they were playing.

“Match fixing would increase the likelihood of Koa and Poh winning their online bets and making a profit, as they would be placing bets for match outcomes that were already agreed with the players involved,” added the prosecutor.

Poh agreed to the plan.

There were at least two types of sporting bets that Poh and Koa could place online, the court heard.

The first involved placing a bet for a particular team to win or lose by a certain score margin. The margin was known as the “spread”.

The second involved betting on whether the total score of the two competing teams would be “over” or “under” a certain number that was predicted by the betting website. This number was known as the “line”.

If the total score was higher than the predicted number, or the line, then the “over” bet wins.

Conversely, if the total score was lower than the line, the “under” bet wins. These bets could be placed before a match, or during the match itself.

DPP Wong said the two Singaporeans discussed fixing matches in the Thailand Basketball League (TBL) with two Filipino players – Vosotros and Leonidez Zapata Avenido.